Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,800,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,332,000 after acquiring an additional 842,780 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth about $18,289,000. Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,066,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 161,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 84,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Air Lease by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,875,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,232,000 after purchasing an additional 70,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of AL stock opened at $47.97 on Monday. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 15.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

