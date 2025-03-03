Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Short Interest Update

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 100.8% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Altair International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATAO opened at $0.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Altair International has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

Altair International Company Profile

Altair International Corp., a development stage company, operates in the metals and mining, and green technology sectors in the United States. It explores for lithium. The company’s flagship project is the Stonewall project comprising undivided interest in 63 unpatented placer mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,260 acres situated in Nye and Esmeralda counties, as well as 3 unpatented lode mining claims located in Nevada.

