Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Short Interest Update

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 100.8% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Altair International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATAO opened at $0.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Altair International has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.15.
Altair International Company Profile
