Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Shares Down 19.1% – Here’s What Happened

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) was down 19.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 769,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 529,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Get Amarc Resources alerts:

Amarc Resources Stock Down 19.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Insider Transactions at Amarc Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$49,700.00. Also, Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$42,945.00. Insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,395 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amarc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.