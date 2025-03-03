Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Shares Down 19.1% – Should You Sell?

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) fell 19.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55. 769,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 529,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Get Amarc Resources alerts:

Amarc Resources Trading Down 19.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Amarc Resources

In related news, Director Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$32,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,395. Corporate insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amarc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.