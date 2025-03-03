Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Shares Down 19.1% – What’s Next?

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 19.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55. 769,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 529,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Amarc Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$116.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$49,700.00. Also, Director Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$32,000.00. Insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $91,395 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

