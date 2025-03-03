Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Shares Down 19.1% – What’s Next?

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 19.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55. 769,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 529,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Amarc Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$116.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amarc Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$49,700.00. Also, Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of Amarc Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$42,945.00. Insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,395 over the last ninety days. 35.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amarc Resources

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

Featured Articles

