Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Stock Price Down 19.1% – Here’s Why

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 19.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 769,320 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 529,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29.

In related news, Director Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 50,000 shares of Amarc Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$49,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 148,500 shares of company stock worth $91,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

