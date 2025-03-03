Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Stock Price Down 19.1% – Should You Sell?

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) traded down 19.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55. 769,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 529,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$116.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, Director Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 50,000 shares of Amarc Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Also, Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$42,945.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $91,395. 35.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

