Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Stock Price Down 19.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) traded down 19.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55. 769,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 529,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Also, Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$42,945.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $91,395. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

