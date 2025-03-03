Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Stock Price Down 19.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) dropped 19.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 769,320 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 529,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The company has a market cap of C$116.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29.

In other Amarc Resources news, Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of Amarc Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$42,945.00. Also, Director Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 50,000 shares of Amarc Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,395 in the last quarter. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

