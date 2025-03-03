Analysts Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) PT at $19.40

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Bank of America upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on American Airlines Group

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

In related news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,079,004.64. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 1.2 %

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.