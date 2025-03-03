Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases 140 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $264.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $739.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

