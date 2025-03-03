Ardent Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.4% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after buying an additional 69,451 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 116,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 105,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPM stock opened at $264.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.33. The company has a market capitalization of $739.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

