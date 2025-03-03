argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for argenx’s FY2026 earnings at $26.61 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $28.62 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $40.92 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up from $646.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on argenx from $675.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (up from $660.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.17.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $624.67 on Friday. argenx has a 52 week low of $349.86 and a 52 week high of $678.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -709.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $642.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.22.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.60. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $761.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

