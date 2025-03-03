Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.13 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.71 ($0.05). 4,601,572 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 2,099,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.88 ($0.05).

Argo Blockchain Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £32.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -201.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.09.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

We are a multi-talented, dynamic team of mining and blockchain network experts, technologists, entrepreneurs, and engineers from all walks of life. Our mission is centred on running green & efficient mining infrastructure that supports the continued growth, innovation, and function of the world’s top blockchain networks.

