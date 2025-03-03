Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,155,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,909,000 after acquiring an additional 103,234 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 28,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 29,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.89, for a total value of $5,374,012.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,376,238.74. This trade represents a 9.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total transaction of $3,245,761.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,914,995.28. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,942 shares of company stock valued at $24,824,539. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $170.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.58 and a 200-day moving average of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.66 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

