Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Grab alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Grab by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 124,314,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,394,000 after buying an additional 14,671,388 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Grab by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,021,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,537 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $213,177,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Grab by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,570,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,567,000 after purchasing an additional 967,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Grab by 11.4% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 33,735,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,581 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. China Renaissance cut shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.90 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.45 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.62.

View Our Latest Report on GRAB

About Grab

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.