Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 116.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $260.18 on Monday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.08 and a 1 year high of $475.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $825.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.20.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

