Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Update

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the January 31st total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AVVIY opened at $13.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. Aviva has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $14.03.

Several research firms have commented on AVVIY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

