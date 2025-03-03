Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the January 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Axtel Stock Performance

Axtel has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10.

About Axtel

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses.

