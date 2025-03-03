Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Position Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,316 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BANC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

NYSE:BANC opened at $14.86 on Monday. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Banc of California had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

