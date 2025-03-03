BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $91,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,119.90. This represents a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $71.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.06. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.