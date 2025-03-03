Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Holdings Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.1 %

BLDR opened at $139.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.10. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.75 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

