Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,105,000 after buying an additional 464,821 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,922,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,488,000 after acquiring an additional 252,581 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,836,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 487,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after buying an additional 103,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $220.26 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $145.75 and a 52 week high of $226.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Arete Research raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.91.

View Our Latest Report on CHKP

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.