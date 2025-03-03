Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Buys Shares of 2,947 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.1 %

JPM opened at $264.56 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

