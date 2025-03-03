Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $124.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.12.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.62.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

