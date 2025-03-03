Cornerstone Management Inc. Acquires 1,295 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 563,329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $69,594,000 after buying an additional 558,159 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers National Bank grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 886.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $124.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.