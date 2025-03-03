Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.79.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.96 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

