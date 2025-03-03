Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Credit Acceptance news, COO Jonathan Lum sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.90, for a total value of $270,424.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,428,420.70. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CACC opened at $492.39 on Monday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $409.22 and a twelve month high of $614.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.91. The company has a current ratio of 20.33, a quick ratio of 20.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CACC shares. Stephens upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

