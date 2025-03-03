Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,773,000 after purchasing an additional 169,982 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 90,451 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,470,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 536.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 63,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 30,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $54.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $3,806,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,872,380.86. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $921,223.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,040.75. The trade was a 22.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,988 shares of company stock worth $6,627,318 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

