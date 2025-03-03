DA Davidson Cuts AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Price Target to $125.00

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

AAON has been the topic of several other research reports. CJS Securities upgraded AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AAON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $76.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.18. AAON has a 52-week low of $70.28 and a 52-week high of $144.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,986. This represents a 22.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total value of $702,368.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,052.42. This trade represents a 54.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $8,920,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 220,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

