DA Davidson Has Strong Estimate for NVIDIA FY2026 Earnings

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – DA Davidson upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.61. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s FY2027 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.62.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $124.81 on Monday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.19 and its 200 day moving average is $132.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

