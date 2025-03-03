Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAWN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,460,000 after acquiring an additional 139,160 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9,238.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,204,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $918.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of -1.46. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $29.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,034,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,739.65. This represents a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $55,566.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,639.92. This represents a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,064 shares of company stock worth $651,225. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

