Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 471,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after buying an additional 35,091 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DFAR stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

