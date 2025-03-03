Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DUOL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.09.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $312.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.77. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $441.77.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $64,139,445.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446.88. This represents a 99.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total value of $1,429,459.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,108,964.96. This trade represents a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,639 shares of company stock valued at $105,445,057 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

