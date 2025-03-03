Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Robert W. Baird

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Elastic from $98.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Elastic from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Elastic

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $116.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $382.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. Research analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $758,678.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,326 shares in the company, valued at $42,742,647.12. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,352,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,607,000 after buying an additional 168,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,750 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,561,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,842 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Elastic by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,429,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,820,000 after buying an additional 462,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of Elastic by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,687,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,555,000 after buying an additional 614,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.