Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $127.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $98.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

Elastic stock opened at $116.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.61 and a beta of 1.07. Elastic has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $758,678.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,742,647.12. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Elastic by 793.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Elastic by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

