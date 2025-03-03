Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.09.
Elastic Stock Performance
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $382.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic
In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $758,678.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,742,647.12. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Elastic
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 793.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
