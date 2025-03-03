Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ERJ. UBS Group lowered Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen raised Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.71. Embraer has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $48.40.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

