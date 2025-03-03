Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6,512.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 57.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.50 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.48.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,663.90. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 45.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 103.51%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

