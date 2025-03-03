Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $67.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $63.01 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,318.26. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. This represents a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 26.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 101,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

