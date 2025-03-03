Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 185,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 97,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period.

In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike sold 11,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $203,274.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,018.72. This trade represents a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,386 shares of company stock worth $219,751. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W cut shares of Fortrea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortrea from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fortrea from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

