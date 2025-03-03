Fourpath Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fourpath Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optas LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 125,161 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,808,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 29,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 365,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $49,083,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $124.81 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.