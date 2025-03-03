FY2025 EPS Estimates for MIRM Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.55). The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $99.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.64 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $47.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.96. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $85,554.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,782.30. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 7,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $320,678.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,952.38. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $1,897,920. 22.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.