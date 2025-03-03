FY2026 EPS Estimate for Keros Therapeutics Lifted by Analyst

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.66) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.86). The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.74) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($4.16) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KROS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $63.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $448.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,539,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,032,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

