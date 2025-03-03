Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,169,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 632,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after purchasing an additional 116,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 507,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 107,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 443,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. StockNews.com cut Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Gentherm Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ THRM opened at $33.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.42. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,774. This represents a 11.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $55,659.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,490.74. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.