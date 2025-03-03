GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in GitLab were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.23.

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $675,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,054.77. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 547,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $32,707,389.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,888.12. The trade was a 90.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,257 shares of company stock valued at $44,710,867 over the last 90 days. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GTLB opened at $60.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.16 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average of $58.61. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $76.41.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

