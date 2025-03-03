Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 404 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Finally, Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
Shares of BUG stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.67 million, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.89. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $36.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.39.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
