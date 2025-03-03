Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 440 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 468.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,837,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,947,000 after purchasing an additional 88,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 19.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 472,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after buying an additional 31,966 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,453,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Doximity from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,463.20. The trade was a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Trading Up 1.4 %

DOCS opened at $70.44 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $85.21. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

