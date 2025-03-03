Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 504.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,427,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 360,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 164,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total transaction of $75,078.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,491.87. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $1,114,105.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,004,266.24. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,134 shares of company stock worth $4,678,770. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $213.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.02 and a 200 day moving average of $171.89. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.33 and a fifty-two week high of $218.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

